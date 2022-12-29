She was introduced to staff and residents of Woodhorn Park in Ashington, and was shown around the home and gardens.

The Duchess was especially interested in the home’s ‘Memory Lane’ community, which aims to help those living with dementia.

The residents chatted with their special visitor over afternoon tea and even shared a tale or two about the ‘old days’.

The Duchess of Northumberland described the visit as a "pleasure".

The Duchess said: “It was really lovely for me to visit Woodhorn Park to see first-hand the amazing work staff do to help and support those with dementia and their families.

“It was a pleasure to meet the wonderful residents over a cup of tea, and what stories they had to tell!

"Speaking with the staff, including general manager Emma Saunders, was also important. We discussed the concerns of the sector and some of the opportunities ahead to promote early diagnosis, effective treatment and support for the family.

“I value these opportunities to visit homes and build relationships and I look forward to working together with carers and meeting residents again. Thank you to Woodhorn Park for a lovely visit – the home has such a lovely ‘home from home’ feel.”

The duchess chatted with residents and staff over an afternoon tea with homemade cakes.