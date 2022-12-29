Duchess of Northumberland is guest of honour at Ashington care home
Staff and residents at a Northumberland care home were delighted to meet The Duchess of Northumberland when she dropped in for a cuppa and a chat.
She was introduced to staff and residents of Woodhorn Park in Ashington, and was shown around the home and gardens.
The Duchess was especially interested in the home’s ‘Memory Lane’ community, which aims to help those living with dementia.
The residents chatted with their special visitor over afternoon tea and even shared a tale or two about the ‘old days’.
The Duchess said: “It was really lovely for me to visit Woodhorn Park to see first-hand the amazing work staff do to help and support those with dementia and their families.
“It was a pleasure to meet the wonderful residents over a cup of tea, and what stories they had to tell!
"Speaking with the staff, including general manager Emma Saunders, was also important. We discussed the concerns of the sector and some of the opportunities ahead to promote early diagnosis, effective treatment and support for the family.
“I value these opportunities to visit homes and build relationships and I look forward to working together with carers and meeting residents again. Thank you to Woodhorn Park for a lovely visit – the home has such a lovely ‘home from home’ feel.”
Ms Saunders said: “It was wonderful to meet the Duchess and to introduce her to the team here and our residents. Everyone very much enjoyed chatting to her and showing off our lovely new home. We hope she will come and visit us again soon.”