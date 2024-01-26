Duchess of Northumberland hosts reception at Alnwick Castle for Christmas lights team
The team of unpaid volunteers work virtually year-round to provide Alnwick with a Christmas Lights display by giving up a vast amount of their time throughout the year repairing, renewing and erecting well over 100 light installations.
The evening also an opportunity to thank supporters such as The Malhotra Group, Alnwick Lions and Warren Access, who have assisted the team for many years by providing the use of their cherry pickers, free of charge.
Cllr Gordon Castle, chairman of the lights committee, expressed his thanks to Her Grace for her generous hospitality in hosting the event. He added that the event is very much appreciated by all who attend and makes the team feel that they are properly recognised in the community.