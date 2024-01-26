A reception for the Christmas lights team at Alnwick Castle.

The team of unpaid volunteers work virtually year-round to provide Alnwick with a Christmas Lights display by giving up a vast amount of their time throughout the year repairing, renewing and erecting well over 100 light installations.

The evening also an opportunity to thank supporters such as The Malhotra Group, Alnwick Lions and Warren Access, who have assisted the team for many years by providing the use of their cherry pickers, free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad