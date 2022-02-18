Duchess of Northumberland holds reception for Christmas lights team at Alnwick Castle

The volunteers give up a huge amount of their time throughout the year repairing, renewing and erecting well over 100 light installations to provide Alnwick with a Christmas lights display.

Sponsors such as The Malhotra Group, Specsavers, Alnwick Lions and Warren Access, who have provided free use of their cherry pickers for many years, were also thanked.

Cllr Gordon Castle, lights committee chairman, said: “I would like to thank The Duchess for her unwavering support over at least 25 years.

The Duchess of Northumberland with Alnwick's Christmas lights team.

"Not only does she make a point of attending the November switch-on, The Duchess works tirelessly to make sure we are adequately funded. Without her practical intervention it is unlikely we could have survived this long.