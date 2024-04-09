Duchess of Northumberland hands over Lieutenancy after 15 years in role
The Duchess has been the monarch’s ceremonial representative for Northumberland since 2009 and made history by becoming the first woman in the county to be given a centuries-old role.
She said: “It has been a real honour to hold this role which has enabled me to meet some of the most wonderful people in communities right across the county.
“In every corner of Northumberland there are people and voluntary groups who are working selflessly to improve the lives of others. It never failed to impress me.
“After 15 years, I feel now is the right time for me to step down and pass on the mantle.
“There is so much more I want to do, and I have recently started working with a specialist team to take Lilidorei to other corners of the globe which will involve both time and travelling.”
She admitted it was hard to choose a standout memory “but the visit of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Alnwick back in 2011 was extremely special.
Dr Caroline Pryer has now been appointed to the role from May 1.
Dr Pryer has been a Deputy Lieutenant since 2010 and Vice Lord Lieutenant for the county since 2021.
She supports and celebrates many good causes; she joined the Armed Forces charity SSAFA Northumberland as a caseworker in 1994; assumed the role of training officer for a few years and then branch secretary. She has also been chairman of Berwick RNLI twice and a local magistrate.
She became a headteacher in Northumberland in 2003, more recently at Ponteland Community Primary School.
Dr Pryer lives in Ponteland with her husband, David and has two adult sons.
She said: “It is a real honour and privilege to succeed Her Grace in this role. I am greatly looking forward to working with my Lieutenancy team, Deputy Lieutenants and Vice Lord-Lieutenant, continuing our work with the King’s Award for Voluntary Services and King’s Award for Enterprise and meeting local people and celebrating their valuable contribution to their communities.”
There are 98 Lord Lieutenants across the UK stretching from the Shetland Islands to Cornwall. They were first appointed in King Henry VIII's reign to take over the military duties of the High Sheriffs and control the armed forces of the Crown.
Today, apart from acting as The King’s representative for the region and covering Royal visits, the Lord Lieutenant has a community role to support initiatives that help the region and to recognise people and organisations that help others.
The Lieutenancy also supports the Honours system. This includes presenting of British Empire Medals and the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service.
Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council said: “The Duchess takes a great interest in Northumberland and its people, and we thank her sincerely for giving up her time so freely, over so many years in her role as Lord Lieutenant.
“We extend a very warm welcome to Dr Pryer in her new role and look forward to working with her over the coming years. “