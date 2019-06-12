A special garden party has been hosted by The Duchess of Northumberland to thank carers and volunteers in the county.

The event was laid on by The Duchess in her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to the local community.

Voluteers from Bell View in Belford.'Picture by Jane Coltman

The garden party was staged at The Alnwick Garden last Wednesday, June 5, and 300 volunteers and carers were invited, along with their partners/guests.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Shindiggers, Rhythm Stix and The Jazz Men as guests basked in the beautiful sunshine and tucked into some delicious food and drink.

This year’s celebration, the sixth to be staged, is thought to be the biggest in the region.

Rhythm Stix from Alnwick and the Shindiggers from Berwick were among the groups providing music at the garden party.'Picture by Jane Coltman

Fittingly, the event took place during National Carers Week, which aims to raise awareness of the UK’s six-million unpaid carers, as well as celebrating the incredible contribution they make.

During the event, and on behalf of the Queen, the Duchess presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to volunteers from Bell View in Belford.

The Duchess said: “Bell View is a wonderful and inspiring resource that is highly valued by the community of Belford and the surrounding rural areas. The services available are so varied and so valued. It provides so much for so many, and only because of its many volunteers.

“The award gives national recognition of extraordinary acts of voluntary service and is only given out in exceptional circumstances. This commendation is so very well deserved.”