The Duchess of Northumberland, who has been patron of Brainbox since its establishment in 2010, attended the event to cut a birthday cake and give a message of continued support.

The drop-in is run by Berwick Volunteer Co-ordinator Elizabeth Bruin – assisted by her husband Paul, friend Denise Lody and, when he is not studying in Alnwick, 18-year-old son Lewis.

The Bruins became involved with Brainbox following the trauma of witnessing Lewis in cardiac arrest, aged seven. His brain injury was sustained when he stopped breathing for 45 minutes, but the team were delighted to highlight at the celebration that he is a remarkable achiever and an active and valued member of his community.

Berwick drop-in celebration event for Brainbox. Picture by Alan Hughes.

The establishment of the drop-in as a permanent fixture in Berwick has been largely due to the hard work and commitment of the family and Denise. They constantly plan activities and events, as well as fundraising.

Elizabeth said: “We have been so grateful for the support Brainbox has given our family over the years and we want to continue to give something back.”

The North East charity supports families experiencing childhood acquired brain injuries and other neurological conditions.

Manager Mark Cordon said: “Brainbox has been delighted with the development of the Berwick drop-in over the past five years and we look forward to another five years with increased membership and new activities that will benefit the people of Berwick and north Northumberland living with brain injury.”

The Duchess of Northumberland cuts the cake and Elizabeth Bruin gives a speech. Pictures by Alan Hughes.

Berwick is one of four drop-ins running in Northumberland, with others in Morpeth and Hexham and a new one starting in Alnwick soon.

A new service is being put together for next year. These drop-ins will be run by peer support volunteers, like Lewis, who have lived experience of brain injury.

They will also focus on support during the cost-of-living crisis, with speakers and activities that will help people navigate through the challenges of their everyday lives living with a neurological condition.

