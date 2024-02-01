Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a patron of numerous charities centred around children and youth, including the The Calvert Trust and Girlguiding North East, her passion is to encourage children to put down mobile devices and play outside amidst the rising screen addiction among the younger generation.

That was the inspiration behind the launch of Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden last May, a magical outdoor village aimed to evoke imagination, play and creativity for young people.

With UK charities urging MPs to identify how better planning can enhance the wellbeing of young people, it is a move that The Duchess, Jane Percy, champions.

The Duchess of Northumberland at the opening of Lilidorei. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

She said: "I’m so glad that the government is looking into the impact that a lack of outdoor play has on children. Outdoor play incorporates exercise, socialising and development of skills which can help to combat a range of issues facing young people today including obesity, inactivity and isolation.

“When designing Lilidorei and Elfwin Drin, the biggest play structure in the world, we spent time with experts in the field, working out how best to engage with children. Young people need exciting alternatives to screens, smart phones and games consoles to get them outside, fire their imaginations and revel in play.”

The charities which include Playing Out, Save the Children UK and Wildlife and Countryside Link, said evidence showed the physical and mental health of children and young people was in serious, long-term decline, something that was significantly exacerbated by poverty.

The Duchess believes that having safe places to visit such as Lilidorei fulfills that brief and has committed to ‘Free Fridays’ since its launch.

The Free Fridays initiative allows primary school children to visit Lilidorei with their class during term time free of charge so that every child has the opportunity to get outside to play regardless of their family’s socio-economic circumstances.