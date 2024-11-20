Duchess of Northumberland attends 10th anniversary event for Morpeth Rotary Club's Christmas Tree of Light
The switch on of this year’s Morpeth Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Light in the Sanderson Arcade piazza area also marked the 10th anniversary of the first tree.
It was a project organised by Rhona Dunn when she was President of the club. The Duchess of Northumberland was at the original launch and she attended again for this special anniversary, along with a number of members and friends of Morpeth Rotary, representatives of various Morpeth organisations and other local residents.
Over the years the tree has raised £40,000 and helped 10 good causes, which are listed on the board by the tree.
The Duchess lit a candle to put in the garden of remembrance before a choir of children from St Robert’s First School sang Christmas songs and a carol.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.