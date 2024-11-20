As at the launch of the project, the Duchess of Northumberland made a gracious address.

The switch on of this year’s Morpeth Rotary Club Christmas Tree of Light in the Sanderson Arcade piazza area also marked the 10th anniversary of the first tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a project organised by Rhona Dunn when she was President of the club. The Duchess of Northumberland was at the original launch and she attended again for this special anniversary, along with a number of members and friends of Morpeth Rotary, representatives of various Morpeth organisations and other local residents.

Over the years the tree has raised £40,000 and helped 10 good causes, which are listed on the board by the tree.

The Duchess lit a candle to put in the garden of remembrance before a choir of children from St Robert’s First School sang Christmas songs and a carol.