Duchess calls on residents to attend Alnwick jubilee church service

A special church service is being held in Alnwick to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:52 pm

The county service of remembrance and celebration will be held on Sunday, June 5 at 6pm at St Michael’s Parish Church, Bailiffgate.

There will be hymns, prayers and readings including one from local man Duncan Davidson who was a Page at the Queen’s coronation.

The Duchess of Northumberland will also give a reading in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant.

Jane, Duchess of Northumberland Picture Jane Coltman

Towards the end of the service, a special commemorative medal to mark the jubilee will be awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

The Duchess said: “Everyone is welcome to attend this special service, whether or not you are a regular churchgoer and whatever your faith.

"It is going to be a wonderful occasion when we can all to come together to celebrate and give thanks for the Queen’s magnificent reign and amazing 70 years of dedicated service.”

