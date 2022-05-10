Duchess calls on residents to attend Alnwick jubilee church service

The county service of remembrance and celebration will be held on Sunday, June 5 at 6pm at St Michael’s Parish Church, Bailiffgate.
There will be hymns, prayers and readings including one from local man Duncan Davidson who was a Page at the Queen’s coronation.
The Duchess of Northumberland will also give a reading in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant.
Towards the end of the service, a special commemorative medal to mark the jubilee will be awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.
The Duchess said: “Everyone is welcome to attend this special service, whether or not you are a regular churchgoer and whatever your faith.
"It is going to be a wonderful occasion when we can all to come together to celebrate and give thanks for the Queen’s magnificent reign and amazing 70 years of dedicated service.”