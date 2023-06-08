To help those looking for an ideal spot, meat-free brand Quorn set out to reveal the top 10 picnic locations across England – along with the best tips to make the most out of your experience.

And Druridge Bay Country Park was fifth on the list.

The parks were ranked on several factors including budget, child-friendliness, accessibility, public transport links, onsite parking and toilet facilities.

The rest of the top 10 was as follows: Roundhay Park (Leeds), Valley Gardens (Harrogate), Rushcliffe Country Park (Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire), Alexandra Park (Hastings, East Sussex), Mary Stevens Park (Dudley, Birmingham), Holywells Park (Ipswich), Jesmond Dene (Newcastle), South and North Marine Parks (South Shields) and Yorkshire Sculpture Park (Wakefield, West Yorkshire).