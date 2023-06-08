News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Druridge Bay Country Park in national top 10 for picnic locations ranked by Quorn

A popular place to visit in the county is among the best places to soak up the summer sun in the country, according to a new index.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

To help those looking for an ideal spot, meat-free brand Quorn set out to reveal the top 10 picnic locations across England – along with the best tips to make the most out of your experience. 

And Druridge Bay Country Park was fifth on the list.

The parks were ranked on several factors including budget, child-friendliness, accessibility, public transport links, onsite parking and toilet facilities.

Druridge Bay Country Park was fifth in the top 10 list of Quorn’s Perfect Picnic Index.Druridge Bay Country Park was fifth in the top 10 list of Quorn’s Perfect Picnic Index.
Druridge Bay Country Park was fifth in the top 10 list of Quorn’s Perfect Picnic Index.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rest of the top 10 was as follows: Roundhay Park (Leeds), Valley Gardens (Harrogate), Rushcliffe Country Park (Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire), Alexandra Park (Hastings, East Sussex), Mary Stevens Park (Dudley, Birmingham), Holywells Park (Ipswich), Jesmond Dene (Newcastle), South and North Marine Parks (South Shields) and Yorkshire Sculpture Park (Wakefield, West Yorkshire).

The tips from Quorn include get creative with your recipes and always pack the right equipment.

Related topics:Roundhay ParkEnglandLeedsSouth Shields