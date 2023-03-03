His investiture was carried out at Buckingham Palace by the Princess Royal.

Scott, who is managing director of Hadston House community centre, received the award for services to the community.

The 38-year-old is also leader of Northumberland Labour and a part-time NHS worker.

Scott Dickinson with his MBE.

During the pandemic he refocused Hadston House, coordinating a team delivering over 1,000 hot meals a week and delivering essential shopping to 120 households.

He also organised a friendship line which supported 115 people each week and organised prescription deliveries.

More recently, he has helped Briardale House in Blyth.

In conversation with the Princess Royal, he explained how all these organisations knitted together supporting isolated vulnerable people.

He admitted that being a local politician was difficult but important to bring about change.

Scott said: “We briefly talked about meeting at HMP Northumberland when I was sent to meet her. In addition she could see how all the organisations I’m part of could support people as widely as they do and triangulate in their work.

