The festival will take place from September 15-17 with bands from across the North East performing to make the weekend one to remember.

Alongside the music, the weekend will be filled with walks along the coastline and water activities in Druridge Bay, including kayaking, sailing and paddle-boarding.

Mighty Events, who run the festival, have also arranged for popular North East food vendors to open at the site. Several bars will also be open.

Acts from across the North East are lined up to perform.

On Sunday, campers will also be encouraged to take part in a beach clean.

Mighty Events said: “It may be one of the cleanest beaches, but the Druridge Bay Campout team have always strived to participate in Druridge Bay Sunday Beach Clean, focusing on small microplastics that can really damage sea life.

"It’s totally optional, but it’s a fantastic way to cure a hangover from the night before!”

Mighty Events has held festivals at the popular country park for more than 10 years. Mighty Dub Fest, a popular festival which now takes place in Alnwick, began in Druridge Bay in 2011. The festival grew too big for the sheltered area so was relocated in 2016.

The festival is set to return this September.

People missed visiting a festival that was so close to the sea, so the Druridge Bay Campout began in 2017.

To buy tickets, visit: www.druridgebay.co.uk.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Druridge Bay for the event.