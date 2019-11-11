Drone footage shows 100ft Edwards Scissorhand portrait in the sand at Beadnell Bay

Aerial images show a 100ft drawing of Edward Scissorhands drawn on the beach just hours before it was washed away by the sea.

Retired GP Claire Eason, 55 filmed the artwork which was sketched into the sand on Beadnell Bay in Northumberland. The drawing took a total of four hours to complete and was created using garden rakes and lasted for only a few hours before the tide swept it away, on Saturday, November 9.

Claire teamed up with Time Burton fan Sefton Thornton-Lewis, 36 after they met on the beach in the summer. The two decided to collaborate and drawn the iconic Edwards Scissorhands portrait from the 1991 movie. The entire process was filmed on Claire’s drone.

Retired GP Claire Eason and Time Burton fan Sefton Thornton-Lewis create 100ft portrait of Edward Scissorhands at Beadnell Bay. Picture: Claire Eason.

Claire, 55, from Worksop, said: “Sefton took a real interest in what I was doing on the beach when I was constructing another artwork.

“It inspired him to suggest a picture. He sent me some images.

“He told me he was very interested in the movies of Tim Burton and the Edward Scissorhands image was his favourite.

“It took us both four hours to do. He got such a sense of satisfaction from it.

Edward Scissorhands portrait hours before it is washed away by high tide at Beadnell Bay. Picture: Claire Eason.

“My sand art started as a childhood interest in drawing and photography. That’s always been in the background of my life.

“For the last 25 years I have been working as a GP, but retired two weeks ago. Now I have an opportunity to develop the art side again.

“I was brought up in South Shields, practically next door to the beach. My whole life has been connected with beaches.

“I developed very basic doodling skills in the sand. We used to draw in the sand and then find a vantage point to view what we had done.

“People are fascinated by the process of turning sand into an image and allowing it to be washed away.