Drivers warned about delays on A1 between Felton and Morpeth due to crash
Drivers are being warned to expect delays when travelling on the A1 between Felton and Morpeth due to a crash.
By Charlie Watson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
There is a controflow in place near Eshott Airfield and Northumberland Zoo, where the crash occurred earlier this afternoon (Thursday).
Emergency services, including fire crew and an ambulance are at the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm today (Friday) we received a report of a road traffic collision on the A1 southbound near Eshott Airfield.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”