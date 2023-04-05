Drivers advised to avoid the A1 at Purdy Lodge after reports of a crash
Part of the A1, by Purdy Lodge and Adderstone Services, is closed.
Police cars, ambulances and fire engines are currently at the scene, where a car crash has occurred.
People are being advised to avoid the road as queues have been building since the incident took pace.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near Adderstone Services, in Belford, Northumberland.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene. Occupants of the vehicles will be transported to hospital, however no-one is believed to be seriously injured.
“Both lanes of the A1 carriageway are closed and there is a diversion in place to assist with traffic management.
“Motorists are advised there are heavy delays and that the road will be closed for some time.”