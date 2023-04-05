Police cars, ambulances and fire engines are currently at the scene, where a car crash has occurred.

People are being advised to avoid the road as queues have been building since the incident took pace.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near Adderstone Services, in Belford, Northumberland.

The turn off for the B1341, towards Bamburgh.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene. Occupants of the vehicles will be transported to hospital, however no-one is believed to be seriously injured.

“Both lanes of the A1 carriageway are closed and there is a diversion in place to assist with traffic management.

