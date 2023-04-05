News you can trust since 1854
Drivers advised to avoid the A1 at Purdy Lodge after reports of a crash

Part of the A1, by Purdy Lodge and Adderstone Services, is closed.

By Charlie Watson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Police cars, ambulances and fire engines are currently at the scene, where a car crash has occurred.

People are being advised to avoid the road as queues have been building since the incident took pace.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm today (Wednesday), police received a report of a two-vehicle collision near Adderstone Services, in Belford, Northumberland.

The turn off for the B1341, towards Bamburgh.The turn off for the B1341, towards Bamburgh.
The turn off for the B1341, towards Bamburgh.
Emergency services are currently at the scene. Occupants of the vehicles will be transported to hospital, however no-one is believed to be seriously injured.

“Both lanes of the A1 carriageway are closed and there is a diversion in place to assist with traffic management.

Motorists are advised there are heavy delays and that the road will be closed for some time.”

