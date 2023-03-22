The team received tailored training from Northumbria Police’s Driving School.

By helping volunteers to become safer and more confident drivers, a better service will be given to those in need.

The bespoke training was in developed, facilitated, and delivered by officers in Northumbria’s Driver Training Team to overwhelmingly positive feedback from the volunteers.

The volunteers are better prepared and equipped thanks to Northumbria Police.

Sam Rennison, chief superintendent for northern area command, said: “It’s fantastic that our driving school have been able to design and deliver training that helps volunteers who genuinely save lives.

“The ability to use blue lights is critical to the MRT role, and this training will ensure the rescue team members receive the best training possible.

“My sincere thanks to the driving team for delivering outstanding training and to the volunteers for their ongoing selfless commitment to helping those in need.”

An officer from Northumbria Police’s Driver Training Team, said: “The MRT volunteers do not have the same legal exemptions as the police and other emergency services. As a result, when responding to jobs, they can only use lights and sirens to help them navigate through traffic.

“The training was designed to ensure that the volunteers are more efficient drivers when navigating urban areas and make more progress when travelling on rural roads which are vastly different and diverse to other areas within the Force.