The Drive Mobility team assists people across the region who have a medical condition or disability that may affect their ability to drive or use a vehicle as a passenger.

This includes specialist driving assessments and tuition, vehicle adaptations and powered wheelchair assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It operates from centres in Newcastle, Stockton and Carlisle, is partly funded by the Department for Transport and is accredited by Driving Mobility.

Sam has praised the Drive Mobility team for helping her to keep driving and stay independent.

Sam, from Morpeth, has Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – symptoms can include problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation, or balance.

In 2022, she noticed that she was finding it harder to drive and her physiotherapist referred her to the Drive Mobility service.

The 58-year-old said: “It was quite scary at the time; I was thinking ‘ah no, this means I'm going to have my license taken away’. But then I thought, ‘I need to be safe’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was petrified, I have to tell you! I was fearing the worst. But I was really surprised.

“The people here are really friendly, very understanding and supportive. I genuinely felt that they wanted to help me. They weren’t just going to say ‘oh, you’ve got to have your license taken away’.

“I had an assessment and lessons here, which were really good. The instructor was fabulous, very patient.

“I felt great afterwards because I was able to keep my license, keep driving and have my independence and confidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the vehicle adaptations the service can help people with include hand controls, left foot accelerators, steering aids and remote controls.

At the national Driving Mobility annual general meeting, it won the Outstanding Teamwork Award in recognition of its contribution towards a training programme to develop a similar service in Qatar.

And Paula George, transport hub lead and driving adviser, was recognised with an award for Greatest Individual Contribution to Driving Mobility.