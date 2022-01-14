Drama group makes donation to hospice

Sam Thibeault and Tim Gray in a scene from the play.

The cash was raised during the group’s recent three-night run of ‘Old Actors Never Die...They Just Lose the Plot’, a farce by Lynn Brittney involving a love rat, his scheming ex-wives and a murderous Russian.

The group’s initial £230 donation, later doubled under the BigGive scheme, helped the hospice raise over £26,000 for its local nursing services.

The cash will help finance hospice care at home, bereavement support, advanced dementia support and an information and advice telephone service.

Ralph Firth, who directed the play, said: “We were very pleased to give the raffle proceeds and a bucket collection to such a wonderful cause. And it was a bonus to know that our

donation would be doubled to £460 in the match-funding campaign.”

HospiceCare’s events and community fundraiser Rebecca Taylor, added: ‘The donation was a fabulous amount to make particularly given that audience numbers had been affected by Storm Arwen that hit the area during the show’s run.

“Community events such as these are a vital source of income for the hospice and we are always so grateful for that support.

"It also gives us an opportunity to meet our local communities to talk about the impact of our care and support to patients who wish to spend their remaining days at home with their families.”