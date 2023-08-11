Bockenfield Aerodome, which has been in long-running discussions with Northumberland County Council over restrictions imposed on the airfield, recently submitted a planning application which would allow the training and fuelling of military and emergency services aircraft to resume.

It has applied to exclude military and emergency service aircraft from the operational restriction of 5,700kg at Eshott Airfield, although restrictions on the number of Chinook and Merlin aircraft types would remain.

Its proposal also includes: changing the operating hours of the site from 9am until 7pm to 7am until 11pm; proposing a static fuel system to reduce the need for moving of mobile fuel bowsers early in the morning; requesting use of a tipi style marquee between the months of June and September; and retrospective permission for the on-site café.

A Wildcat helicopter refuelling at Eshott Airfield. Picture: Eshott Airfield

Among the 164 letters of support so far, Martin Parker, a resident of nearby Felton, writes: “In summary I firmly believe we, as a local community, need to support the very occasional use of the airfield for refuelling of military and coastguard aircraft and as a temporary landing location for aircraft that conduct proactive maintenance of our vital electric power infrastructure.”

But, in contrast, there are 44 objections – mostly from residents in the neighbouring villages of Eshott and Felton and people with families buried at the adjacent Northumberland Woodland Burial and Crematorium – with concerns relate to noise.

Jackie Ward, who lives in Leeds, said: “Both our parents are buried at Bockenfield. They passed on the same day 17 years apart. Very devoted to each other. The day mum and I went to look at the 'field' just after dad passed it was horrible but out of the brush a bird shot out and that made mum’s mind up that is was the right place for him and eventually her.

"My sister and I, and families, live in Yorkshire and we travel up as often as we can, and always found it a peaceful place to sit. I know the A1 is only over the hedge but the noise from that is nothing compared to the noise that will come from military aircraft. The family who have made the woodland burial site have put a lot of effort into the surroundings that families use at emotional stressful times.

“Both my parents were ex-servicemen and I know a number of others buried there are ex services also. It’s not like we are anti-military.

"I’ve read some of the comments saying the airfield has been there since 1942 but we are not at war anymore and there are other landing sites nearby that I’m sure could be used as an alternative. We just ask for respect for our loved ones.”

The council has previously said the airfield can be used for ‘genuine emergencies’ but is not currently permitted for regular commercial refuelling of heavy aircraft.

They add that conditions covering hours of operation and noise levels are intended to strike a balance between operational flexibility and protecting the amenity of local residents.