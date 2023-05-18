Developer Story Homes has secured an additional 9.7 acres of land next to its Riverbrook Gardens development, which the housebuilder has purchased from Northumberland Estates.

It means it can now extend the 125-property site which is situated on the eastern outskirts of the town, close to the A1 bypass.

Colin Barnes of Northumberland Estates, said: “We’re very pleased to have agreed another land deal with Story Homes.

A CGI of homes in Riverbrook Gardens.

"We have built a great relationship with the housebuilder and we are confident that they will continue to deliver high-quality homes in Northumberland.”

Earlier this month Story Homes announced that it had successfully finalised land deals for three new sites, which would allow the housebuilder to move forward with its plans to deliver new homes in Durham, Darlington and Eaglescliffe.

This fourth deal further supports the developer’s aspirational growth plans in the region.

Land director (North East) Stuart Morgan, of Story Homes, said: “I’m delighted that we have concluded yet another land deal in the region.

"Riverbrook Gardens is proving to be extremely popular, so it’s great that we have an opportunity to extend the development with an additional 60 homes.”

This new phase of Riverbrook Gardens will deliver a range of two to five-bedroom high quality new homes, including another nine affordable properties, which will be made available to those with a local connection to the area.

And one of the key aims of the developer is that the properties complement the historic character of the town.

The extension to the development will mean the housebuilder will be developing the site in Alnwick for the next five years, therefore securing longer term employment opportunities for local sub-contractors and the supply chain.

There was also strong demand for Story Homes’s Robinson Fields development on North Tyneside, with some customers camped outside the marketing suite the night before the launch so they could be the first in line to secure a home.

Story Homes previously worked with Northumberland Estates to deliver the former Chancel Place development in Longhoughton.