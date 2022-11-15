Dozens enjoy traditional Hollon Tea event in Morpeth
A traditional event greatly valued in Morpeth, which stretches back to 1880, was once again thoroughly enjoyed by all those present.
About 60 people enjoyed the latest Hollon Tea on November 5 in the Corn Exchange of Morpeth Town Hall.
The annuitants, all of whom are over 75 and must have lived in Morpeth for at least 15 years, enjoyed a ‘posh boxed tea’ – introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 restrictions and repeated this year.
Sixteen annuitants, who for a number of reasons were unable to attend, had the same boxed tea delivered to their homes. All annuitants also received a gift of £30, another tradition established back in 1880.
The event was managed by the current trustees, headed by current chair Cynthia Livesey. Coun Alison Byard, trustee and the current Mayor of Morpeth, gave the toast to all those people who have donated money to the trust in the past.
Rev Julian Sanders from St George’s URC gave the address, again a tradition established back in 1880.
Barbara Pringle, the vice chair and in her last year as a trustee after 20 years of service, read her poem that always sparks an interest with annuitants.
The event concluded with entertainment provided by two young people – Ava Da Costa, who is the youth representative on the trust, and Thomas Davidson.
They sang six songs between them, which went down very well with everyone present.
The event concluded in time for everyone to get home before it got too dark.