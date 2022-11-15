About 60 people enjoyed the latest Hollon Tea on November 5 in the Corn Exchange of Morpeth Town Hall.

The annuitants, all of whom are over 75 and must have lived in Morpeth for at least 15 years, enjoyed a ‘posh boxed tea’ – introduced last year in response to the Covid-19 restrictions and repeated this year.

Sixteen annuitants, who for a number of reasons were unable to attend, had the same boxed tea delivered to their homes. All annuitants also received a gift of £30, another tradition established back in 1880.

Sid and Jean Telford are newest trustee Christine Telford's parents and the couple are pictured with their daughter and the other trustees at the 2022 Hollon Tea.

The event was managed by the current trustees, headed by current chair Cynthia Livesey. Coun Alison Byard, trustee and the current Mayor of Morpeth, gave the toast to all those people who have donated money to the trust in the past.

Rev Julian Sanders from St George’s URC gave the address, again a tradition established back in 1880.

Barbara Pringle, the vice chair and in her last year as a trustee after 20 years of service, read her poem that always sparks an interest with annuitants.

The event concluded with entertainment provided by two young people – Ava Da Costa, who is the youth representative on the trust, and Thomas Davidson.

They sang six songs between them, which went down very well with everyone present.