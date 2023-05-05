Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa and Eshott Hall are on the market after owners Robert and Gina Parker decided to sell their portfolio.

The couple, who own a luxury hotel group, are selling all four properties in their group, including one hotel in Edinburgh and another in Kelso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Parker said: “It has been a real privilege to own the four hotels in the Robert Parker Collection, but retirement becomes an inevitability as one’s reaches the grand old age of 80 years!

Eshott Hall is up for sale.

“We have been blessed throughout our ownership of them, with fabulous staff who have delivered a quality level of ‘environment’, ‘food’ and ‘service’ which is second to none. We owe them a great debt for all that they have contributed for so many years.

“I have no doubt that into the future we shall become regular paying guests. I simply have to go back to each of the hotels as often as I possibly can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are letting go of the two Northumberland hotels with a heavy heart, but have achieved great things will being owners.

Doxford Hall, a 200-year-old mansion, is the only hotel in the county to hold the AA’s coveted four red stars. It also has two AA rosette dining awards and Europe’s largest yew tree maze.

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa is up for sale.

The Hall has 41 bedrooms and a spa, popular with those looking for venues to tie the knot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Eshott Hall has been a hit with weddings while owned by the couple. The 17th century manor house with 11 bedrooms in the main hall and a further 13 bedrooms in adjacent buildings is best known for its 38 acres of manicured gardens and woodlands, tennis court, walled kitchen garden and Victorian fernery.

The hotels are being marketed through Gary Witham, Director – Hotels at Christie & Co, who added: “These are stunning heritage assets in prime locations, which Robert and his team have placed well to perform very profitably going forward."