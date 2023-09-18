Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Philipson has been promoted to office manager and Kerry McKenna has been appointed as the firm’s finance manager. Both had previously been secretaries and then accounts executives.

Kerry has been with the firm for 20 years and Emma for 16 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Partner David Bawn said: “As the firm has continued to grow and evolve, the roles played Kerry and Emma have likewise expanded and evolved, and it is only right that we recognise this by these promotions.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Philipson, left, and Kerry McKenna.

Kerry said: “I have become more involved in the financial operations of the firm and I am grateful that this has been recognised.

“I am looking forward to the challenges of the position.”