Double promotion at Morpeth law firm David Auld & Co
Emma Philipson has been promoted to office manager and Kerry McKenna has been appointed as the firm’s finance manager. Both had previously been secretaries and then accounts executives.
Kerry has been with the firm for 20 years and Emma for 16 years.
Managing Partner David Bawn said: “As the firm has continued to grow and evolve, the roles played Kerry and Emma have likewise expanded and evolved, and it is only right that we recognise this by these promotions.”
Kerry said: “I have become more involved in the financial operations of the firm and I am grateful that this has been recognised.
“I am looking forward to the challenges of the position.”
Emma added: “I am very touched by this recognition from the partners and I am eager to step up to new responsibilities.”