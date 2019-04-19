Double donation from drama group

Two national charities with strong local branches have benefitted from the proceeds of Warkworth Drama Group’s production of My Boy Jack.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War – the tragic centrepiece of the play about the death in combat of Rudyard Kipling’s son – the highly-praised production raised £240 for the Royal British Legion and The Fusiliers Aid Society.

Cheques for £120 were handed over to the two charities by 17-year-old Will Jones, who played Jack in the production, and Milly Davis, 16, who featured as his sister Elsie.

The presentation took place at Warkworth’s Market Cross, and receiving the cheques were the president of Amble and Warkworth Royal British Legion Jeff Watson and Fred Calvert (Major retired) of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Ralph Firth, who directed the play, said: “Bearing in mind the excellent track records of both organisations in helping services personnel and their families affected by military conflicts, it seemed entirely appropriate to make these donations.”