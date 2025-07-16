Holy Trinity Church in Berwick has achieved award success at the double.

It was awarded the ‘A Rocha UK Eco Church Gold’ accolade and it has also received a Love Northumberland Award from the county council.

Much has been reported earlier about the success of the Eco Group in its work to increase the biodiversity of the church’s beautiful churchyard and to reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

A display at the back of church shows how the benefits of these activities spill out into the local community and beyond.

Seating for the churchyard was made from storm salvaged wood.

One notable example is how the Eco Group has worked with the charity Children North East as part of the Bettering Berwick’s Biodiversity campaign. As a result, children were enlisted to build bird boxes and bug hotels for the churchyard.

In addition, the group worked with HMP Northumberland’s Oswin Project, which supports people with criminal records and helps them to access employment and training.

This resulted in a log cycle rack and seating for the churchyard, both from storm salvaged wood.

A spokesperson for the church said: “Though the churchyard is visible from a walk round the town walls, it is easy to overlook its diversity tucked behind the Cromwellian church off the Parade.

“It is well worth a visit at any point in the year, but at the moment why not come and relish some stunning wildflowers. And do not miss the beehives, safely guarded in a purpose built enclosure.

“If you are searching for beauty or quiet in a busy and often noisy world, do give the churchyard a visit.”