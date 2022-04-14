Donkey leads Palm Sunday parade

Freddie the donkey leads a procession into St Michael and All Angels Church on Palm Sunday.

Owned by Tom Burn of Hunting Hall, the animal led a procession into St Michael and All Angels Church and he was very well behaved – thanks to the help of a few carrots.

The service was conducted by Rev Charlotte Osborn, priest in charge of Ford and Etal, Lowick with Kyloe and Ancroft in North Northumberland, following the success of a donkey-led procession when she was based at Oakham in Rutland.