Donkey leads Palm Sunday parade

Freddie the donkey had a leading role in a Palm Sunday service in Ford.

Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:14 pm
Freddie the donkey leads a procession into St Michael and All Angels Church on Palm Sunday.

Owned by Tom Burn of Hunting Hall, the animal led a procession into St Michael and All Angels Church and he was very well behaved – thanks to the help of a few carrots.

The service was conducted by Rev Charlotte Osborn, priest in charge of Ford and Etal, Lowick with Kyloe and Ancroft in North Northumberland, following the success of a donkey-led procession when she was based at Oakham in Rutland.

She said: “It was really pleasing that so many families came along to enjoy the walk and play their part in our representation of the Palm Sunday story.”

Ford