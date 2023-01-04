Following a hard-fought campaign that was backed by a number of famous faces – including Robson Green, Hairy Biker Si King and Kevin Whately – the steering committee for the buyout of The Fishers Arms in Horncliffe managed to exceed its £200,000 target thanks to numerous donations and pledges.

Although the pub has been taken over by the committee, a further £100,000 is required for the renovations.

The committee has provided an update to the Gazette this week, revealing that it has been successful in grant funding from Berwick Community Trust, The National Lottery Community Fund and The Princes Trust.

The Fishers Arms.

Members have also received donations of kitchen equipment from Linda and Ian Woods, formerly of The Rob Roy in Tweedmouth, and tables and chairs from Liz Murray of Cook+Live+Dream in Berwick.

A spokeswoman for the committee added: “Our volunteer team have been working hard to prepare the Fishers ready for Berwick’s skilled tradesmen to commence work as soon as we can secure sufficient funding.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our campaign so far. We continue to organise fundraising events and we have just launched a 200 Club where participants can actually win something.

“For £5 per week, your number will be entered into a monthly draw and may win up to £200 – see www.fishersarmshorncliffe.org for a joining form.

Visiting Lindisfarne sheep 'Brian' enjoyed his visit to the pub.

“A party was held in Horncliffe Village Hall to thank shareholders and supporters in December, with local musicians providing the entertainment.

“A merchandise stall raised almost £200 and this included more kind donations from Mary Drummond of Dockside Gallery, Tweedmouth. Asda Tweedmouth kindly donated party food for the event.

“The quicker we can raise enough money to get going, the sooner the village will have its wonderful pub open once again at the heart of the community.

“We are part of the voting system for a grant from Tesco. We would appreciate your tokens when shopping, we are hoping this will help us buy a wood burning stove.