Donations in Morpeth to help those less fortunate for Christmas
An opticians in Morpeth and its clients have once again demonstrated the true generous Christmas spirit.
Robert Green and Partners chose two charities to support. The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank benefited from donations of food.
Henry Dancer Days received books and toys handed in by clients and friends that were distributed to young cancer sufferers at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle.
Kevin and Wendy Gray, partners in the firm, expressed their delight regarding the way in which people have supported their appeal.
Wendy said: “We are not at all surprised.
“Local people are so generous and willing to support charities, particularly at this time of year.
“We have been inundated with gifts. It’s absolutely wonderful.”
The two charities thanked the staff at the opticians for organising the appeal.