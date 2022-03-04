Donations for Ukrainian refugees flood into Alnwick collection point
Councillors have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the donations and support for refugees from Ukraine on the first day that the official drop-off venue has been open in Alnwick.
Between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, the site at The Shambles underneath the Northumberland Hall will be manned by councillors and volunteers.
Cllr Martin Swinbank said: “Local people want to offer real, practical help to those that are suffering because of the awful situation in Ukraine.
"Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council are working together to facilitate this.”
Cllr Gordon Castle added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response and offers of support. But I’m not surprised – people just care and want to help in any way they can.”
Financial donations can be given to the Disasters Emergency Committee: https://www.dec.org.uk/
The Alnwick donations will be distributed to centres of temporary stay for Ukrainian families who are cared for in this area or, as needed, transferred for transport to Ukraine.
There is a specific list of goods that are needed: https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/news/aid-for-ukraine-list-of-required-items/
Please note that, presently, used items of clothing cannot be taken.
For further enquiries please contact the Town Clerk by e-mail on [email protected]