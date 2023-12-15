A Northumberland charity that helps people improve their wellbeing by interacting with horses has received funding to help them carry out their work year round.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled Association supports the health of people with disabilities through interactions with the more than 60 horses at the stables, such as grooming, petting, and feeding.

£500 has been donated to the organisation, based at Brocklane Farm Riding Stables in Bedlington, by North East housebuilder Amethyst Homes, which will contribute to the group’s plans to operate in all weathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Hopwood, a trustee at the charity, said: “We are grateful for Amethyst Homes’ donation, which will contribute to helping us provide all year and all-weather off-road riding.

Lana Brown, Faye Allison, and Amethyst Homes managing director Richard Bass at the stables. (Photo by Amethyst Homes)

“We welcome over 200 visitors to the stables a week, all with a diverse range of needs, so our stables, volunteers, and horses have become an important part of the community.

“Horses are therapeutic animals and we have found that by being in their presence and helping to care for them so many of our visitors have been able to build upon life skills, socially and emotionally, as well as improve their physical fitness and mental well-being.”

Richard Bass, development director at Amethyst Homes, added: “As a regional business, we are enthusiastic about supporting organisations and charities that make a real difference in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled do just that, offering a safe space where people can work with the volunteers and horses to support their well-being.”