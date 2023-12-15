News you can trust since 1854
Donation to well-being charity based at stables in Bedlington will help people interact with horses year round

A Northumberland charity that helps people improve their wellbeing by interacting with horses has received funding to help them carry out their work year round.
By Craig Buchan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled Association supports the health of people with disabilities through interactions with the more than 60 horses at the stables, such as grooming, petting, and feeding.

£500 has been donated to the organisation, based at Brocklane Farm Riding Stables in Bedlington, by North East housebuilder Amethyst Homes, which will contribute to the group’s plans to operate in all weathers.

Kate Hopwood, a trustee at the charity, said: “We are grateful for Amethyst Homes’ donation, which will contribute to helping us provide all year and all-weather off-road riding.

Lana Brown, Faye Allison, and Amethyst Homes managing director Richard Bass at the stables. (Photo by Amethyst Homes)Lana Brown, Faye Allison, and Amethyst Homes managing director Richard Bass at the stables. (Photo by Amethyst Homes)
Lana Brown, Faye Allison, and Amethyst Homes managing director Richard Bass at the stables. (Photo by Amethyst Homes)

“We welcome over 200 visitors to the stables a week, all with a diverse range of needs, so our stables, volunteers, and horses have become an important part of the community.

“Horses are therapeutic animals and we have found that by being in their presence and helping to care for them so many of our visitors have been able to build upon life skills, socially and emotionally, as well as improve their physical fitness and mental well-being.”

Richard Bass, development director at Amethyst Homes, added: “As a regional business, we are enthusiastic about supporting organisations and charities that make a real difference in the community.

“Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled do just that, offering a safe space where people can work with the volunteers and horses to support their well-being.”

The stables are also open to the public, including non-riders, meaning everyone can experience the benefits to well-being for themselves.

