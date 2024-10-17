Cheque presentation to the Tweed Foundation in support of its TweedStart angling initiative.

Members from across the UK gathered for the Grayling Society's annual weekend and 47th Annual General Meeting – and it was a memorable one for the Tweed Foundation, in part thanks to a famous face.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of a £500 donation from the Grayling Society to the Tweed Foundation in support of its TweedStart angling initiative.

The cheque was handed over by Grayling Society President Feargal Sharkey and conference co-ordinator John Gibson to Ben McCallum, the foundation’s education officer, on the banks of the Tweed.

Feargal said: “The Grayling Society is deeply impressed by the Tweed Foundation’s commitment to engaging young people in both angling and conservation efforts along the Tweed.”

During the weekend, Mr McCallum spoke about the foundation’s educational programmes. These initiatives, such as Tweedstart and the ‘Go Wild for Fish’ schools programme, aim to inspire the next generation of anglers.