A rural community has received a boost in energy resilience and efficiency.

Holy Island Village Hall serves as a vital meeting place for the local community. A dedicated team of local volunteers has been working to enhance the building’s green credentials by increasing the use of renewable energy.

New storage batteries also help with improved resilience during winter storms.

Now, it has received £10,007.51 from the Northern Powergrid Foundation, the charitable arm of Northern Powergrid, to fund solar panels and battery storage.

Cheque presentation from the Northern Powergrid Foundation to Holy Island Village Hall.

Max Whitby – a volunteer at the hall, also known as Crossman Hall – expressed enthusiasm about the new technology.

He said: “We are determined to move towards net zero and this project will not only support that goal, but also gives protection to our isolated community during emergencies.

“The grant from the Northern Powergrid Foundation has not only made a real difference for the Village Hall, but also sparked community engagement with renewable technologies.”

As well as allowing it to continue serving the local residents in times of power interruptions, the solar panels and battery storage will reduce the hall’s regular outgoings so that funds saved can be reinvested elsewhere.

Joe Docherty, Northern Powergrid Foundation chair of trustees, said: “Providing funds to sites like Holy Island Village Hall is at the heart of our mission.

“It’s rewarding to see our funds empower communities today and for the future.”

The foundation will re-open to grant applications in 2025. Go to www.northernpowergridfoundation.com for more information, which includes Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), eligibility criteria, grant making policy and instructions to start your application.