Donation to help community centre in Cramlington put on Christmas Day lunch
Asda has donated to help a community centre’s Christmas Day lunch in Cramlington.
Mayfield Community Centre received the donation of festive goodies that will help it to run the event.
Maggie Martin, who is coordinating the lunch, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the donations we have had.
“Cramlington town councillors Helen Morris and Christine Dunbar, MP Ian Levy, and Northumberland Football League are among those who are supporting the lunch, which will offer cheer to people who would otherwise be alone.”