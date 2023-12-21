Asda has donated to help a community centre’s Christmas Day lunch in Cramlington.

Mayfield Community Centre received the donation of festive goodies that will help it to run the event.

Maggie Martin, who is coordinating the lunch, said: “I have been overwhelmed by the donations we have had.

