Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community interest company dedicated to supporting vulnerable young people has announced a generous donation of stone to construct an essential access road to its yurt from Tarmac’s Harden Quarry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This donation will significantly enhance the site’s ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for young people in need.

Solidarity Farm CIC – which is located on a 200-acre organic farm on the edge of the Northumberland National Park near Rothbury – offers funded holiday camps, educational visits and a supportive, alternative learning environment for young people who may struggle with mainstream educational approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new road constructed by local contractor AC Cowan will provide year-round access to Solidarity’s yurt that serves as a central hub for workshops, mentoring sessions and alternative education.

John Harrison, left, and Gareth Williams in front of Solidarity Farm’s yurt.

John Harrison, director of Solidarity Farm CIC, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation.

“Having a stable and reliable access road means that we can continue our work without disruption, ensuring that young people of abilities can always reach us, no matter the weather.”

This improvement will also benefit staff and volunteers who contribute to the organisation’s mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Williams, section manager, Harden quarry, Tarmac, said: “We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting initiatives that make a real difference.

“We are proud to contribute to Solidarity Farm CIC’s incredible work and to help create a space where young people can thrive.”

The organisation continues to welcome support from businesses and individuals who share its vision of providing opportunities for young people to build confidence, resilience and essential life skills. For more information, email Mr Harrison – [email protected]