Donation from Tarmac's Harden Quarry paves the way for young people at Solidarity Farm CIC in Northumberland
This donation will significantly enhance the site’s ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for young people in need.
Solidarity Farm CIC – which is located on a 200-acre organic farm on the edge of the Northumberland National Park near Rothbury – offers funded holiday camps, educational visits and a supportive, alternative learning environment for young people who may struggle with mainstream educational approaches.
The new road constructed by local contractor AC Cowan will provide year-round access to Solidarity’s yurt that serves as a central hub for workshops, mentoring sessions and alternative education.
John Harrison, director of Solidarity Farm CIC, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation.
“Having a stable and reliable access road means that we can continue our work without disruption, ensuring that young people of abilities can always reach us, no matter the weather.”
This improvement will also benefit staff and volunteers who contribute to the organisation’s mission.
Gareth Williams, section manager, Harden quarry, Tarmac, said: “We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting initiatives that make a real difference.
“We are proud to contribute to Solidarity Farm CIC’s incredible work and to help create a space where young people can thrive.”
The organisation continues to welcome support from businesses and individuals who share its vision of providing opportunities for young people to build confidence, resilience and essential life skills. For more information, email Mr Harrison – [email protected]
