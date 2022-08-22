Dolphins bonus for Berwick Rotary fundraising voyage participants
Those who took part in a Berwick Rotary Club voyage to raise funds for The Grove School enjoyed some dolphins delight.
Sixty members, family and friends and a very patient dog recently took to the water on Berwick Boat Trips’ new boat the ‘Border Belle’ – and there was a buffet as they cruised upriver to Paxton first, before returning to Berwick.
Then, as an unexpected bonus, the cruise went out to sea for outstanding views of a pod of dolphins that thrilled everyone on board.
A Berwick Rotary spokesman said: “Many thanks are due to skipper David and his crew, not just for making it so enjoyable an evening but for his generous sponsorship of the trip, which raised over £1,000 in three hours.
“Three days later, club members were in action against Eyemouth Rotary at the ten pin bowling rink for a purely social evening and the club’s next big project is the Christmas market on Sunday, December 11.”