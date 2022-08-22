Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixty members, family and friends and a very patient dog recently took to the water on Berwick Boat Trips’ new boat the ‘Border Belle’ – and there was a buffet as they cruised upriver to Paxton first, before returning to Berwick.

Then, as an unexpected bonus, the cruise went out to sea for outstanding views of a pod of dolphins that thrilled everyone on board.

A Berwick Rotary spokesman said: “Many thanks are due to skipper David and his crew, not just for making it so enjoyable an evening but for his generous sponsorship of the trip, which raised over £1,000 in three hours.

Friends of Berwick Rotary enjoy calm waters on the Tweed.

“Three days later, club members were in action against Eyemouth Rotary at the ten pin bowling rink for a purely social evening and the club’s next big project is the Christmas market on Sunday, December 11.”