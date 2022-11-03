Dolls collection and sale helping Berwick RNLI and the environment
Berwick-based No.1 Woolmarket has come up with an environmentally-friendly way of raising money for the town’s RNLI.
By Andrew Coulson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 11:06am
Co-owner Brenda Crowcroft said: “The manufacturer Mattel has launched a send-back service for used Barbie dolls. However, we decided to collect them ourselves – they are washed and then I make outfits for them, and then we re-sell them in our shop.
“This saves the dolls having to go to landfill sites and helps the environment and for every recycled doll we sell, we will donate the proceeds to our local lifeboat station to help those who risk their own lives to save lives at sea.
“We have donated £100 so far from the sale of the dolls. Hopefully, more will sell and we can donate more.”