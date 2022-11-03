Co-owner Brenda Crowcroft said: “The manufacturer Mattel has launched a send-back service for used Barbie dolls. However, we decided to collect them ourselves – they are washed and then I make outfits for them, and then we re-sell them in our shop.

“This saves the dolls having to go to landfill sites and helps the environment and for every recycled doll we sell, we will donate the proceeds to our local lifeboat station to help those who risk their own lives to save lives at sea.

“We have donated £100 so far from the sale of the dolls. Hopefully, more will sell and we can donate more.”