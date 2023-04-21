Public Space Protection Orders are in place, issued by Northumberland County Council and North Tyneside Council, to bar pooches from some beaches in the area between May 1 and September 30.

Signs are up at the locations, and violating the orders can lead to a £100 fine.

In Northumberland, the order applies to the section of beach at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea from the breakwater at Church Point to the beach access from the promenade at Sidney Crescent.

There are restrictions on which beaches dogs will be allowed onto this summer. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images).

It also applies to the stretch of beach in Blyth from the southern end of the Links Road car park to the access point at Beachway.

In North Tyneside, the order covers the whole of King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth and Cullercoats Bay.

