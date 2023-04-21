News you can trust since 1854
Dogs banned from sections of beach in Blyth, Newbiggin, Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, and Cullercoats this summer

Restrictions will come into force next month which mean dogs will not be allowed onto some Northumberland and North Tyneside beaches.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

Public Space Protection Orders are in place, issued by Northumberland County Council and North Tyneside Council, to bar pooches from some beaches in the area between May 1 and September 30.

Signs are up at the locations, and violating the orders can lead to a £100 fine.

In Northumberland, the order applies to the section of beach at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea from the breakwater at Church Point to the beach access from the promenade at Sidney Crescent.

There are restrictions on which beaches dogs will be allowed onto this summer. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images).There are restrictions on which beaches dogs will be allowed onto this summer. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images).
It also applies to the stretch of beach in Blyth from the southern end of the Links Road car park to the access point at Beachway.

In North Tyneside, the order covers the whole of King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth and Cullercoats Bay.

The stretch of the beach in Whitley Bay from Panama Gardens south is subject to the order, as is the southern section of Tynemouth Longsands.

