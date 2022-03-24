Dog training centre desperately seeks new home

Rebecca Ashworth is looking for a new base for Raven River Dog Training.

Raven River Dog Training was started by Rebecca Ashworth more than a decade ago and has been in situ within an industrial unit on Barrington Road for almost six years.

After surviving the Covid pandemic, and taking on one new member of staff, the centre is now hoping someone with a business unit, farm land or open space can help provide a new home.

The centre specialises mainly in dog agility, but also runs scentwork, puppy and other activity training classes for dog owners.

Due to its success, over the years it has hosted guest international trainers, agility champions and behaviour courses, bringing a much needed resource to the area.

But due to the market value of industrial properties at the moment they are unable to afford the rent for their 3700sq ft building and will finish classes at the end of April.

The centre has five instructors and more than 170 weekly clients and is a much loved and safe space for the community, a community which has been devastated by the news.

Rebecca said: “I’m deeply saddened that I’m not able to keep the doors of the centre open, it's no one's fault as the market has skyrocketed and we just can’t afford what's needed to stay where we are.

"This club is a rock for a lot of our members and one of the only facilities of its kind within the North East.

"I thought the pandemic would be the end for us, but we managed to muddle through and even took on another instructor to cope with demand when we opened back up.

"I’m hoping someone may read this that has land, a building or a unit, that is willing to work with what we can afford and save a much loved business.

"When I close the doors for the final time, the area and the people that use us, lose a much needed facility.”

The club are desperately seeking help from anyone that might have something suitable within the South East Northumberland area.