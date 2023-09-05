Watch more videos on Shots!

The innovative scheme was launched with a trial week in May and proved to be such a success that the summer holiday dog sits were arranged and promoted.

This allowed pre-booking by visitors so their trip to the castle could be planned and completed as a family, safe in the knowledge that their four-legged family member was being cared for.

Lee Fraser of Northumberland Dog Rescue explained "We were delighted to be chosen as Bamburgh Castle's Charity of the Year 2023 and after much planning and assessment, we agreed that a dog sitting service at Bamburgh Castle's award-winning site would benefit both the charity, with donations being made for the service, and the castle whose guests could then explore the areas where for obvious reasons dogs aren't allowed.

A dog-sitting service at Bamburgh Castle has proved popular.

"Our fully trained, experienced, and insured dog loving volunteers have done an incredible job caring for, and looking after them in all weathers, with hundreds of dogs being cared for.”

The charity is also hoping to offer the service at peak off-season periods.

"We are currently looking to offer the dog sitting service during the October school half term and, once finalised, details will be published on both the Bamburgh Castle and Northumberland Dog Rescue Charity's website and social media channels,” added Lee.