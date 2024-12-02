​Dog rescue charity proposes a toast to Scooby Brew!

The launch of Scooby Brew. Pictured are Helen Hewitson (general manager The Bamburgh Castle Inn) , Amelia Dunn (general manager The Lindisfarne Inn) and Richie Miller (far right, area operations manager for The Inn Collection Group) with Alnwick Brewery staff. Picture: Northern Boy Photography

Fundraising is an important part of the work we do at Northumberland Dog Rescue charity.

The process of taking a dog through the three stages of ‘rescue, rehabilitate and rehome’ is not cheap. In fact, the expense begins as soon as we agree to bring in a new case.

The possible costs of a visit to the vets, medication, neutering and immunisations are just a start. Kennelling, heating, staff, training(dogs and people) and, of course, food all add to the bill. So, we are extremely grateful for any funds that come our way or events or fundraising ideas.

​Recently, Alnwick Brewery teamed up with The Inn Collection Group to give us a welcome boost. The aptly named Scooby Brew, a 3.9% tropical pale ale created by the brewery, is still on tap at 10 of the pub company’s venues in Northumberland and beyond – and 50p from every pint sold is donated to Northumberland Dog Rescue.

We’ve had excellent reviews of the beer, especially from dog walkers needing a light, refreshing drink after or during a trip out. And encouraging news about sales too, with the first donation likely to be in excess of £1,000 after Scooby Brew went on sale at the end of September.

So we urge you to give it a try. Next time you’re out for a stroll, pop into one of these venues: The Lindisfarne Inn, at Beal; The Bamburgh Castle Inn, Seahouses; The Hog’s Head Inn, Alnwick; The Amble Inn, Amble; The Commissioners Quay Inn, Blyth; The Tynemouth Castle, Tynemouth; The Seaburn Inn, Seaburn, Sunderland; The Seaton Lane Inn, Seaham, County Durham; The Kingslodge Inn, Durham; and The King’s Head Inn, Newton under Roseberry, Great Ayton, Cleveland.

It is a great initiative, which will hopefully lead to other projects in the future and we thank both Alnwick Brewery and the Inn Collection Group for their continued support.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]