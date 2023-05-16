Dog poo bag dispensers introduced in Belford
Belford Parish Council has installed numerous dog poo bag dispensers around the village.
This comes following a wave of complaints about the dog mess that is left on the streets.
Cllr Guy Renner Thompson said: “The parish council has had more and more complaints about dog fouling and it’s a big issue on the village Facebook page.
"We can’t stop irresponsible dog owners from not picking up, but at least with the poo bag dispensers around the village there are no excuses to hide behind.”
The bags are being supplied by Northumberland County Council under the green dog walkers scheme and volunteers will keep the dispensers topped up.
Since sharing the initiative to the village Facebook page, many people are pleased but remain doubtful.
Jan D Puffin commented: “That is excellent, but sad that the parish council has to do what every responsible dog owner should be doing for themselves. I hope it works but I have a horrible feeling that the one or two irresponsible dog owners in Belford will continue to be irresponsible... I do hope I'm wrong!”
Donna Ord shared similar concerns. She wrote: “Brilliant idea but I think it shouldn't be up to the council to provide dog poo bags people should be more respectful towards the village and the residents to clean up after the dogs.”