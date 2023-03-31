Billy suffered a neck fracture after losing his bearings and falling while enjoying a walk with his owners Charlotte Robinson and Richard Mitchell during a trip to Hawick.

After racing the beloved family pet to local vets, the four-year-old Labrador was quickly referred to the neurology and neurosurgery team at Linnaeus-owned specialist-led small animal hospital Wear Referrals in Bradbury, County Durham, which specialises in providing expert multidisciplinary care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Wear discussed various treatment options with Billy’s owners and it was agreed he could be treated with medical management – including hydrotherapy, strict cage rest and controlled exercise for six to eight weeks, instead of undergoing a potentially difficult surgery.

Billy at hydrotherapy and Billy wearing his new boots.

Richard and Charlotte said: “We were terrified as Billy had essentially broken his neck. However, we were reassured that not all neck injuries need surgery, which gave us hope.

“He had about three months of cage rest, physio and hydrotherapy, but is now a normal dog again. He has wobbly moments, but doesn’t care when he’s running at what looks like 90mph!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte, herself a veterinary nurse, was so impressed by the level of care Billy received that she applied to work at Wear and starts soon.

She added: “Wear were so efficient and timely with Billy’s diagnosis. I thought, wow, I’d love to be part of their team.”

Billy, who was assessed by Wear’s veterinary hydrotherapist Lynne Burdis, used a state-of-the-art underwater treadmill as part of his recovery.

Lynne said: “Using an underwater treadmill enabled us to work alongside Billy to ensure he was balanced naturally and fully supported throughout his sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Applying the buoyancy effect of the water and altering the water and incline levels also meant we could adapt the equipment to Billy’s requirements and encourage a better walking pattern.