The garden centre chain’s February Grow How session will be held on Saturday, February 4 and will focus on teaching customers how to sow Sweet Peas, the scented favourite.

The workshop will emphasise the importance of sowing in early February for earlier blooms.

Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores will also host its monthly Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday, February 5 for children aged four to 10.

This educational session is all about The Wonder of Weeds – shining a light on the various kinds of weeds, also known as wildflowers.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, Sarah Murray, said: “Our February workshops are a great chance to learn more about your outdoor space.”