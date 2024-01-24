Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both the Grow How 15-minute interactive how-to session where gardeners of all abilities will have the opportunity to learn from horticultural experts at 10.30am on Saturday, February 3 and the Little Seedlings Club designed for children aged four to 10 that is taking place on the morning of Sunday, February 4 will put the spotlight on potatoes.

There will be gardening tips to ensure a successful potato harvest at Grow How and at Little Seedlings Club, participating children will gain an understanding of how they grow, what you need to help them thrive, when it is best to sow or know when it is time to harvest and the varieties that can be grown.