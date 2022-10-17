The garden centre chain is inviting them to get in touch as the team will be donating Nordmann Fir Christmas trees to four recipients in each area – in partnership with Needlefresh.

All of its real Christmas trees sold are grown from specially selected seeds, taken from hand-picked cones that have been left to dry and nurtured into seedlings.

Dobbies’ horticultural director Marcus Eyles said: “We’re encouraging schools, community groups and charities across Morpeth and Ponteland to get in touch with a nomination to be in with a chance of receiving a Christmas tree donation.

Outfits for Dobbies Halloween activities in a previous year. Picture by Fraser Band.

“The Nordmann Fir is the most popular Christmas tree in the UK because it loses very few needles, meaning your tree will remain green and full with the right care.”

For more information, or to submit an entry, go to www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-community – the deadline for submissions is Monday, October 24.

The winning groups will be contacted in early November and invited along to their local store to hand-select their tree.

Meanwhile, ‘Little Scare-lings’ activities for Halloween are taking place at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores during half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children up to age 10 are encouraged to come dressed in their most terrifying costume and they can take part in making their very own monster plant pot to take home.

Bookings can be made via https://events.dobbies.com