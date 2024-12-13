Dobbies set to close Morpeth store with a new operator on the way
The Heighley Gate store near Morpeth is one of two sites that are moving to another garden centre operator following discussions with landlords over temporary rent reductions.
Dobbies Garden Centres launched a restructuring plan in September 2024, which has been now approved by the Court of Session in Scotland and means the current operator will exit the leases of 10 loss-making sites.
A Dobbies spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have worked constructively with landlords on the Restructuring Plan (RP). The approval of the RP means we can now be focused on the future, building a strong platform for a return to sustainable profitability in our stores across the UK.
"Thank you to all our colleagues, customers and suppliers who supported us during this process.”
The restructuring plan aims to help Dobbies return to sustainable profitability, access future investment and deliver a stronger platform by working with suppliers and focusing on providing excellent products and experiences.
The closing date, name of the operator and reopening date are to be announced.
Heighley Gate was acquired by Dobbies in 2018.
