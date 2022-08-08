Dobbies search for Ponteland’s ‘Not Your Average Gardener’ with Jo Whiley part of judging panel

A team of star-studded gardening enthusiasts will be judging the Not Your Average Gardener Awards – including broadcaster Jo Whiley (BBC Radio 2), ITV This Morning’s Daisy Payne and Dobbies’ Ambassador, and gardening influencer, Henry Agg.

The company is looking to celebrate four gardeners, all with a passion for planting in their own unique way, with up to £5,000 worth of prizes and a virtual consultation with its horticultural director Marcus Eyles on how best to maximise their space.

Sustainability is a key element of the awards and Dobbies’ Ponteland store is encouraging those in the area who support local wildlife, better the environment and use sustainable gardening techniques to enter.

Marcus Eyles and Jo Whiley.

There are four categories for the Not Your Average Gardener Awards – Most Sustainable Gardener, Best Mini Garden Makeover, Best Houseplant Parent and Best Young Gardener (under 16 years).

Mr Eyles said: “We’ve seen a positive increase in gardening over the past year, with customers looking to try something new in their green space, and the Not Your Average Gardener Awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on talent across Britain.

“Sustainability is at the core of our awards and we’re extremely proud to offer a strong range of sustainable Dobbies’ products, including our award-winning peat-free compost, that benefit both the garden and environment.”

For more information about the awards, or to submit an entry, go to www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-gardener-awards