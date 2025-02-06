British Garden Centres has announced the acquisition of the Dobbies outlet near Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group has expanded its portfolio to 69 stores – and it has also revealed that the store will revert back to its original name of Heighley Gate Garden Centre as part of its ethos to embrace the heritage of the site.

Heighley Gate will be closed temporarily, with a view to opening in early March. British Garden Centres will retain the existing centre team and says it will work with them to build on the site’s existing strengths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Stubbs, founder and director of British Garden Centres, said: “We are delighted to have acquired the centre from Dobbies and we have exciting plans to improve the store and enhance the customer experience, ensuring Heighley Gate Garden Centre continues to be a key part of the local community.”

Founder of British Garden Centres, Charles Stubbs and Amy Stubbs.

The business was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs and it has grown rapidly since 2018.

Today, the group has a team of 2,700 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, growing nurseries, distribution centres, Woodthorpe Leisure Park, and Woody’s Restaurant and Bar.

The centre will look to recruit additional roles into the team to support the growth. Heighley Gate job vacancies have been and will be posted online at www.britishgardencentres.com/careers

For other updates on the centre and opening, keep an eye on the Heighley Gate Garden Centre Facebook and Instagram pages.