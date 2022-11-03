All proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising at the events in the Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Thursday, November 24 between 5pm and 9pm will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

There will be a welcome drink on arrival, plus the chance to enjoy the exclusive shopping offers available on the night.

Tickets, priced at £1, are available at dobbies.com and in the stores.

Sarah Murray and Donna Bednarek. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies said: “This is a great opportunity to not only enjoy a festive night out and exclusive offers, but contribute to raising funds for an incredibly worthwhile cause.”