Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores to host festive shopping night in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust
Garden centre chain Dobbies is welcoming the start of the festive season with a shopping night in two of its Northumberland venues in aid of its national charity partner.
All proceeds from ticket sales and fundraising at the events in the Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Thursday, November 24 between 5pm and 9pm will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.
There will be a welcome drink on arrival, plus the chance to enjoy the exclusive shopping offers available on the night.
Tickets, priced at £1, are available at dobbies.com and in the stores.
Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager at Dobbies said: “This is a great opportunity to not only enjoy a festive night out and exclusive offers, but contribute to raising funds for an incredibly worthwhile cause.”
Donna Bednarek, senior relationships manager for Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We are delighted to see the return of the Dobbies Christmas shopping night this year.”