Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores invite nominations for national community initiative
Dobbies Community Gardens is inviting anyone who has a community space that needs gardening knowledge and inspiration – indoors or outdoors – to get in touch, with applications now open.
The stores will select a project to support from the nominations that are made. The winning groups will receive products, tools and plants to help bring their community space to life during a personal-shopper session with a dedicated Dobbies’ colleague.
In addition to this, there will be volunteer hours allocated to help bring the project to fruition and successful applicants will receive support over the year to keep their indoor or outdoor space blooming.
Those entering must be located within 20 miles of the Morpeth or Ponteland store. For more information about how to get involved, go to www.dobbies.com/community-gardens